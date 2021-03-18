Some 20,000 disabled people receive vocational training each year
About 20,000 persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Vietnam receive vocational training each year under the vocational training project for rural labourers.
PWDs provided with vocational training (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – About 20,000 persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Vietnam receive vocational training each year under the vocational training project for rural labourers.
To date, around 210,000 PWDs have been provided with vocational training, 50,000 PWDs have been introduced to employment, and 20,000 received loans from the National Employment Fund.
According to a national survey on PWDs in Vietnam conducted by the General Statistics Office (GSO) and UNICEF, Vietnam is currently home to 6.2 million PWDs, and nearly 12 million people (13 percent of the population) living in families with PWDs.
Most of the PWDs in the country are living in poor households in rural areas, with low or even no incomes.
It is necessary to carry out more policies and measures to support their learning and vocational training, thus helping to ensure social welfare.
Nguyen Van Hoi, Director of the Social Welfare Department under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA), said that Vietnam has formed a network of Inclusive Education Support Centres in 20 provinces and cities, including 18 centres at the provincial and district levels, seven education centres for children with disabilities, and 97 education establishments for special purposes.
There are teachers teaching children with disabilities in all 63 provinces and cities, and textbooks and documents serving their study have been compiled.
The number of children with disabilities going to school in the 2012-2020 period saw a tenfold rise compared to the figure in 2000-2010, with their learning quality improved.
Hoi added that the ministry is striving to have 90 percent of PWDs receiving social welfare assistance and rehabilitation support during 2021-2025./.