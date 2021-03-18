Society HCM City accelerates completion of urban planning project Ho Chi Minh City is eyeing to become a centrally- run special urban area, the nation’s biggest economic hub of tourism, industrial services, industry and high-tech agriculture.

Society Ministry eyes over 9,000 km of expressway by 2050 The Ministry of Transport is striving to have 5,000 km of expressway by 2030 and over 9,000 km by 2050, according to Minister Nguyen Van The.

Society Former Hanoi mayor faces new charge The Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security on March 17 took legal action against Nguyen Duc Chung, former Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee, citing his involvement in the purchase of the water cleaning agent Redoxy 3C to purify lakes in the city that ran counter to regulations and caused losses to the State.

Society Vietnam receives Japanese equipment for Government Information Reporting System A ceremony was held in Hanoi on March 17 to mark the reception of the Japanese Government-sponsored equipment for the Government Information Reporting System of Vietnam.