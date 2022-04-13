A corner of the My Dinh National Sports Complex in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The flag raising ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) will take place at the My Dinh National Sports Complex in Hanoi on May 11 morning with the participation of about 400 delegates, according to the organising committee.



Accordingly, 50 Vietnamese delegates will join members of sport delegations, representatives of the embassies of ASEAN countries in Vietnam, domestic and foreign reporters at the event.



The ceremony aims to show the presence of the participating countries, welcome sport delegations to SEA Games 31 and encourage the competitive spirit of athletes.



It is also expected to help introduce Vietnam’s cultural identity and people to international friends.



SEA Games 31 will be held in Hanoi and 11 provinces and centrally-run cities from May 6-23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events, attracting around 10,000 participants.



At the 30th SEA Games in 2019, the Vietnamese sports delegation finished second in the overall medal tally, with 98 golds, 85 silvers and 105 bronzes, just behind the host Philippines./.