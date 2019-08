Dave, a UK television channel, has listed Vietnam’s Son Doong Cave among the world’s top nine greatest adventure.

Dave stated that Son Doong Cave is a renowned destination located in Quang Binh province. It is the world’s largest natural cave and promises unforgettable memories for visitors.

Son Doong Cave, was first discovered in 2009 by a group of British scientists from the British Cave Research Association after conducting an extensive survey of the area.-VNA