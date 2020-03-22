Society Vietnamese Embassy supports citizen stranded at Malaysian airport The Embassy of Vietnam in Malaysia has taken citizen protection measures as a Vietnamese citizens was stranded at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Society Ethnic village turns into civilised community An ethnic-minority village in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has become well-known for its title “village with 3-nos” (no drinking, no smoking and no social evils) thanks to a concerted communal effort that commenced over a dozen years ago.

Society Organisations, firms join hands in fight against COVID-19 Organisations and businesses nationwide have provided financial assistance for Vietnam’s fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Society Vietnamese in Thailand advised to obey countermeasures against COVID-19 The Embassy of Vietnam in Thailand has advised Vietnamese citizens living, working and studying in the country to rigorously comply with precautionary measures set out by the local government against the wide-spreading novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).