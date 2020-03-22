Son La police detain major drug smuggler
Son La (VNA) – Police of the northwestern province of Son La announced they recently detained a major drug smuggler and seized a large quantity of synthetic drug.
Lo Thi Ngoan, born in 1991, a resident of Thuan Chau district in Son La province, was cought red-handed trafficking 11,039 pills of drug totaling 1,092.91 grammes in the province on March 20.
Further investigations into the case are underway./.
