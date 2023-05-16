Son Tra Peninsula - A gift from The Creator
Nature has endowed Da Nang city in central Vietnam not only with blue seas, white sands, and golden sunshine but also the pristine and beautiful Son Tra Peninsula. Located not far from the downtown area, Son Tra Peninsula is considered the most unique peninsula in all of Vietnam.
The Son Tra Nature Reserve has more than 1,000 plants, including 143 species of high medicinal value, 140 species of ornamental value, 22 species of rare plants, and hundreds of other valuable plant species. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
It is home to 300-400 red-shanked douc langurs - a rare species deemed the 'Queen of Primates'. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A rare type of butterfly. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Son Tra forest has many hundred-year-old trees of nearly 1,000 different species, including 22 rare species. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
