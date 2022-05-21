Son Tra Peninsula – Green kingdom of “Queen of primates”
-
Son Tra Peninsula, known as a green lung regulating climate in Da Nang city, provides a habitat for a large number of red-shanked doucs. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The primary food of the red-shanked douc is young leaves of Indian almond, banyan, hollong and chestnut trees. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Hiding in the foliage, the monkeys suddenly stopped their moves and looked around when hearing human voices. They only continued playing and seeking food when they felt safe. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The animals often live in groups and always follow directions of their leaders which are strong males whose herds include females and their infants. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Notably, if they find any threats to the species, they will immediately report to authorities so that timely countermeasures can be taken. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Official data show that Son Tra currently harbours more than 400 red-shanked doucs that are divided into many herds living across the peninsula. (Photo: VNP/VNA)