Son Tra Peninsula – Green kingdom of “Queen of primates”

Da Nang is not only renowned as the most modern city in the central region of Vietnam that boasts beautiful long beaches, it is also attractive to nature lovers thanks to its Son Tra Peninsula, which is home to the threatened red-shanked douc – “Queen of primates”.
  • Son Tra Peninsula, known as a green lung regulating climate in Da Nang city, provides a habitat for a large number of red-shanked doucs. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The primary food of the red-shanked douc is young leaves of Indian almond, banyan, hollong and chestnut trees. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Hiding in the foliage, the monkeys suddenly stopped their moves and looked around when hearing human voices. They only continued playing and seeking food when they felt safe. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The animals often live in groups and always follow directions of their leaders which are strong males whose herds include females and their infants. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Notably, if they find any threats to the species, they will immediately report to authorities so that timely countermeasures can be taken. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Official data show that Son Tra currently harbours more than 400 red-shanked doucs that are divided into many herds living across the peninsula. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

