Southern traditional pottery heritage introduced in HCMC
An exchange program to learn about the heritage of Southern traditional pottery art was held in Ho Chi Minh City recently, drawing the attention of local art lovers in the city.
At the event, authors and artists shared their passionate and difficult journey in the process of searching, collecting documents as well as writing historical stories of the pottery art in the southern region, helping audience have a better understanding about the traditional pottery heritage.
Besides newly published works on pottery, a photo book on Lai Thieu – another famous pottery line of the region is expected to be introduced to audience in the coming time./.