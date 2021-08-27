Spanish Embassy launches cultural events to keep people’s stress away amid COVID-19
The Embassy of Spain in Vietnam has launched an array of cultural events which encourage Vietnamese people to take part in while staying at home amid COVID-19 resurgence.
The Embassy of Spain in Hanoi in partnership with LaLiga and Cervantes Institute introduces the first-ever Vietnamese-Spanish bilingual glossary book on football. (Photo: Embassy of Spain in Hanoi)
Hanoi (VNA) –
The events form part of the embassy’s effort to share the burden with the Government and people of Vietnam in the COVID-19 fight.
They create platforms for promoting creativeness and keeping people at home to prevent the spread of the virus while helping them escape from stress and boredom.
The embassy in collaboration with the Hanoi-based Vietnamese Women’s Museum is inviting entries for a drawing contest called “The World Needs Superheroines,” which aims to portray, celebrate, and radiate respect for women in all aspects of everyday life – the people who, with their work and actions, have contributed to creating a better life.
It is open to everyone with no limit on age or artistic skills. Entries must be sent to emb.hanoi.sc@maec.es before the end of October 15, 2021.
A workshop on “How to draw a super heroine” will be held on September 4 as an activity leading to the contest.
The embassy has also launched a literary contest to encourage reading and writing in Spanish and spark interest in Spanish culture in Vietnam. It is the second of its kind, following the success of the first edition last year.
Entries must be composed in Spanish in the form of stories, poem, or rap song videos on different topics, such as 21st century: The century of women, music and art of living, protection of nature, solidarity and others. They should be sent to emb.hanoi.sc@maec.es before the end of October 12, 2021.
In addition, the embassy in partnership with LaLiga and Cervantes Institute has introduced the first-ever Vietnamese-Spanish bilingual glossary book on football. Vietnamese football fans will be provided with free access to the book./.