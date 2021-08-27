Culture - Sports 2021 German Film Week to be held online The Goethe Institute in Vietnam will hold the virtual 2021 German Film Week from August 28 to September 18, with a desire to bring moments of relaxation and entertainment to Vietnamese audience and help them learn about German culture.

Culture - Sports Japan’s football club wishes to boost exchanges with Vietnamese peers Japan’s Cerezo Osaka football club wants to exchange more with Vietnamese football clubs and seeks excellent players, the club's President Hiroaki Morishima said at an August 25 meeting with Nguyen Hong Ha, Vietnamese Consul General in Osaka.