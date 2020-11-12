Special performance to raise funds for central region
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — A special art performance will take place on November 12 night at the Au Co Art Centre in Hanoi to raise funds to support the storm-hit central region.
Entitled Mien Trung Trong Toi (Central Region In My Heart), the performance is the first of its kind held by the Vietnam Dancers' Association to express the artists' sympathy towards people in central areas which have been suffering from heavy losses due to the recent storms, said the association chairman, People's Artist Pham Anh Phuong.
The event conveys the emotions of the artists as well as their wish to share the losses with people in the central region and hope they can soon overcome difficulties to stabilise their lives, Phuong added.
Artist Tuyet Minh will be the programme's general director while many others will perform some 13 excellent works about the central region such as songs and dances themed Thuong ve Mien Trung (Love towards the Central), Bi Ca Hy Vong (Song of Hope), Viet Nam Ơi! (Hey Vietnam!), Cam on Me (Thank you, Mom) and Vung Long Mien Trung (Trust in The Central).
Artists Bich Ngoc, Hong Phong, Tuan Ngoc, Hoang Sao, Nguyen Hai Truong and Ta Xuan Chien, and singers Thanh Tam, Thu Huong, Ngoc Khue, Giang Nam and Cam Tu will participate in the programme.
The programme is conducted under the coordination of various music and dance theatres including the Military Music and Dance Theatre, Vietnam Music and Dance Theatre, the People's Police Music and Dance Theatre and Vietnam Academy of Dance.
The programme is for free and donations can be made after the show.
The show will take place at 8pm on Thursday at Huynh Thuc Khang street, Hanoi’s Dong Da district./.