Spectacular charm of Pha Din Pass in Dien Bien
Pha Din Pass is about 32km long and peaks at 1,648m above sea level, linking the two provinces of Dien Bien and Son La. The name of the pass originates from the language of Thai ethnic minority group, meaning the place where ‘sky’ and ‘land’ meet. It is one of the four most famous passes in Vietnam’s northwest.
The mesmerizing scenery of Pha Din Pass at dawn. (Photo: VNA)
Winding bends look smooth like silk. (Photo: VNA)
A vehicle travels on the pass. (Photo: VNA)
A curve winding around the mountains. (Photo: VNA)
An aerial view of Pha Dinh Pass. (Photo: VNA)