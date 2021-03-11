Spectators allowed to attend some V.League 1 matches
Spectators will be able to attend four matches in Round 3 of the 2021 LS V.League 1, which is set to return on March 13 after being suspended due to COVID-19.
According to the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF), except for the fixture held at Quang Ninh’s Cam Pha Stadium between Than Quang Ninh and Ho Chi Minh City FC on March 14, which will take place behind closed doors, other matches will host a limited number of spectators.
The first game, between SHB Da Nang and Hong Linh Ha Tinh at Hoa Xuan Stadium in Da Nang on March 13, is to host no more than 2,000 spectators.
Some 5,000 tickets are on sale for the match between Hai Phong and Ha Noi FC at Lach Tray Stadium in the northern port city on the same day, and 200 away fans will be permitted into the ground.
Two others will take place on March 14. Hoang Anh Gia Lai’s Pleiku Stadium is expected to see the largest number of spectators, of 6,000, when it hosts newly-promoted Topenland Binh Dinh.
The Viettel - Becamex Binh Duong fixture, meanwhile, will host a maximum of 2,000 spectators.
Guidelines were introduced previously to ensure safety at football matches amid the pandemic./.