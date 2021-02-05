Culture - Sports Screening of film for Tet canceled due to COVID-19 Gai Gia Lam Chieu V – Nhung Cuoc Doi Vuong Gia (Camellia Sisters - Living Like Royalty), a film about love and women, will be postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the producer MAR6 Pictures has announced in HCM City.

Culture - Sports Homeland Spring programme 2021 Homeland Spring, an annual programme held for overseas Vietnam to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet), took place in Hanoi on February 4. This year's event featured only one show without audience due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Culture - Sports Thang Long citadel hosts imperial rituals to keep tradition alive The Thang Long royal citadel in the capital city of Hanoi has been glowing with the atmosphere of traditional Lunar New Year from the ancient time as a cultural programme to welcome the Year of the Buffalo is underway at the site.

Culture - Sports Hanoi, HCM City hold art shows to mark Party’s founding anniversary Art performance shows were held in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on February 3 night to celebrate the 91st founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 - 2021).