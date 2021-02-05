Spring colours featured at National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism
A series of annual cultural activities to welcome spring by various ethnic minority groups will be held throughout February at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism.
The event, titled Sac Xuan Tren Moi Mien To Quoc (Spring Colours in All Regions of the Country), aims to praise ethnic communities’ identity and enhance the solidarity among them as well as offer a traditional festive atmosphere to tourists.
Some 100 representatives of 14 ethnic groups from 12 localities throughout the country will host activities each day during the month.
There will be folk games, traditional dishes, typical delicacies of various groups and folk singing and dancing.
Monks at the Khmer Temple at the village will hold a prayer ceremony on the Lunar New Year’s Eve (February 11), the morning of the first day of the Lunar New Year (February 12) and the morning of the fifth day (February 16) to wish for a prosperous year for everyone.
A highlight of the series is Tree Planting Tet, which is set to take place on February 27 and 28.
Due to the unpredictable situation of the pandemic, the organising board has prepared two plans for the events.
The first plan will restrict the scale of activities and limit the number of participants to ensure safety.
The second plan will be applied if there is no order by authorities on banning mass crowds and the village will still host activities as scheduled.
The ways different ethnic groups celebrate the new year will be featured at the village.
Folk art shows will highlight the vocal arts of groups from the Central Highlands region, where visitors will have a chance to understand folk music instruments made from bamboo, gongs and customs of celebrating the new year.
The Nung ethnic minority from the northern province of Thai Nguyen will perform their ceremony to wish for calm.
A photo exhibition named Traditional Festivals at Common House will introduce various identity features of spring festivals by ethnic groups in the country.
Celebrated artists, who are of various ethnic minorities, will perform their Tet customs at the village.
The village is located in Dong Mo, Son Tay district, more than 40km west of central Hanoi./.