Sprint queen Le Tu Chinh (Photo: VNA)

Southeast Asia sprint queen Le Tu Chinh and her coach Nguyen Thi Thanh Huong will set off for the US on February 23 to join a training course at the IMG Academy – a sport training destination in the US State of Florida.While meeting with Chinh and Huong on February 22, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Huynh Thanh Nhan said he hopes with her talent, Chinh will learn a plenty of experience at the international arena and gain the highest achievement at the Asian Games (ASIAD) 2018 to be held in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2.Chinh vowed to exert every effort to reap the best outcome at the event. She added that before her departure to the US, she had frequently improved English to communicate with foreign coaches.According to Huong, Chinh will train at the US academy within four years from February 2018.Chinh will return to Vietnam in August this year to compete in the ASIAD in Indonesia.In September 2018, Chinh will fly to the US to continue training and come back to Vietnam in November to partake in the nationwide sports festival.At the IMG Academy, Chinh will work with one main coach and others responsible for health, profession, physical strength and nutrition.During the training session, the IMG Academy will enable Chinh to join track-and-field tournaments in US states and other countries to sharpen her skills and gain experience.At the 29th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Malaysia in August 2017, Chinh won the 100m and 200m categories. She then teamed up with other Vietnamese athletes to win the 4x100m relay in a time of 43.88, a Games record. With the accomplishments, Chinh was praised by sport experts as the sprint phenom in the Southeast Asian region. - VNA