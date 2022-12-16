Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations President Nguyen Phuong Nga (right) awarded the insignia “For Peace, Friendship among Nations” to Sri Lankan Ambassador to Vietnam Prasanna Gamage . (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Sri Lankan Ambassador to Vietnam Prasanna Gamage has been awarded with the insignia “For Peace, Friendship among Nations”, the most noble distinction of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), in recognition of his dedication to traditional friendship and solidarity between the two peoples.



During a ceremony held by VUFO in Hanoi on December 16, VUFO President Nguyen Phuong Nga said during his tenure of more than three years in Vietnam, ties between the two countries have been growing despite COVID-19. Two-way trade hit 460 million USD last year.



Vietnam backed Sri Lanka’s run for a seat at the Inter-Governmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage for the 2022-2026 tenure while Sri Lanka supported Vietnam’s candidacy as a member of the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 tenure, she said.



Ambassador Gamage, for his part, actively joined activities held by VUFO and the Vietnam-Sri Lanka Friendship Association such as a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and delivering Vietnamese people’s relief aid to Sri Lanka during its economic crisis.



In his speech, he pledged to continue popularising Vietnam’s images to international friends and believed that on the back of their past achievements, ties between the two nations will go from strength to strength in various spheres./.