Business Vietnam likely to keep inflation below 4.5% in 2023: Economists The goal of keeping inflation under 4.5% this year will be totally feasible, as the rate may range between 2.5-3.5%, experts said at a seminar held in Hanoi on July 4.

Business Vietnam’s regulatory interest rates to further down in third quarter: UOB The United Overseas Bank (UOB) has lowered its 2023 economic growth forecast for Vietnam from 6% to 5.2%, and forecast that Vietnam will continue to cut regulatory interest rates in the third quarter of this year to stimulate its economy.

Business Vietnam's economy shows bright spots amid global difficulties In the context of the global economic downturn and the lingering impact of challenges on the recovery process, many international organisations continue to highlight Vietnam’s positive economic outlook in 2023 thanks to the government's concerted efforts in boosting socio-economic recovery.

Business Cautious consumers hope to ride out financial turbulence Vietnamese consumers are becoming more cautious in the face of financial headwinds, according to new data from boutique market research consultants Decision Lab.