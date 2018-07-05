Saigon Securities Incorporation (SSI) remained the largest broker in Vietnam in the second quarter of 2018, accounting for 23.08 percent of the brokerage market share, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (Photo: baomoi.com)

HCM City (VNA) - Saigon Securities Incorporation (SSI) remained the largest broker in Vietnam in the second quarter of 2018, accounting for 23.08 percent of the brokerage market share, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE).



In the first half of the year, the company also took the lead with 20.9 percent of the market share, outpacing the second and third positions with 11.7 percent and 9.5 percent, respectively.



With these shining results so far, the remainder of the year is likely to be the fourth consecutive year SSI has topped the list.



The company said that it will open two branches in the second half of the year, raising the number of its transaction offices to 14.



SSI has set a target of pre-tax profits of 1.615 trillion VND (70.8 million USD) on a 3.41 trillion VND (149.56 million USD) revenue this year, year-on-year increases of 12 percent and 15 percent, respectively.



Last year it was selected by Forbes Vietnam as the only securities company among Vietnam’s 40 Most Valuable Brands, with its brand valued at 26.5 million USD. -VNA