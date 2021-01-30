Politics Embassy establishes itself as useful link between Vietnam and African friends For the time ahead, the Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria, which is also in charge of Senegal, Mali, Niger, and the Western Sahara, is set to continue performing well its role as a bridge linking Vietnam and African nations and disseminating the Party and State’s guidelines and policies to Vietnamese expatriates there, said Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Vinh.

Politics Canadian friends admire Vietnam for development achievements The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is an “architect” of great achievements in economic development, building democracy and enhancing the country’s position on the international arena, Steve Rutchinski of the Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) has said.

Politics Vietnam attends APF General Assembly The Vietnamese sub-committee has urged the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF) to bolster the exchange of information and experience among French-speaking countries and parliaments in addressing negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Books, newspapers on showcase to mark Party Congress Over 2,000 books and newspapers are on display in an exhibition at the Vietnam National Convention Centre in Hanoi to mark the ongoing 13th National Party Congress.