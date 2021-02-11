Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong extends Tet greetings to officers, soldiers of Division 9 of IV Corps (Photo: VNA)

HCM City, (VNA) – Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee‘s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong made a visit to Division 9 of IV Corps on February 11, just one day before the Lunar New Year (Tet), to extend Tet wishes to the officers and soldiers.

The Party official commended Division 9 for completing well not only their regular tasks but also extra missions in the past year, including organizing Party congresses at its units thus contributing to the success of the military’s Party Congress and the 13th National Congress.

He especially noted that the division has effectively kept the COVID-19 pandemic at bay despite its complicated developments in the country.

Thuong stressed the important role of the military when the country enters the year 2021 which is full of opportunities as well as difficulties and challenges. He required the military to uphold combat readiness and build a strong and pure army, ready to stamp out any schemes of enemies and hostile forces.

He asked Division 9 to pay special attention to Party building work, adding that all officers and commanders must be exemplary models for their soldiers. The division should also coordinate with Ho Chi Minh City in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Political Commissar of the division Colonel Vo Phuoc Vy pledged that officers and soldiers of the division will uphold the glorious tradition of the division, which has twice been conferred with the title of Hero of the Armed Forces./.