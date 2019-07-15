At the conferenc to kick off the first startup competition for Vietnamese students and alumni in Australia

(Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Students’ Association of New South Wales (VSA NSW) organised a conference on July 13 to kick off the first startup competition for Vietnamese students and alumni in Australia.More than 100 students and alumni attending the conference felt enthusiastic about the contest, describing it as a playground to gain confidence as well as develop necessary skills for startup.Jointly held by the VSA NSW and the Startup Vietnam Foundation, the contest aims to promote startup and innovation initiatives among the Vietnamese student community in the host nation.The three-round contest takes place from July to September for startup projects which are in incubation, about to go into operation, and in operation for less than one year.Three most excellent teams will enter the final round scheduled on September 21.The contest offers prizes worth 10,000 AUD (over 7,000 USD).-VNA