Vietnamese Auditor General Tran Sy Thanh (middle) at an online talks with his Cambodian counterpart (Photo: VNA)

The partnership among State audit agencies of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, initiated by the State Audit of Vietnam (SAV), aims to build a long-term cooperation mechanism for higher efficiency of collaboration in State auditing activities, contributing to promoting the traditional ties among the three countries.After 12 years, major targets of the partnership have been completed, including the promotion of traditional relations and enhancement of professional capacity of the three countries, helping raising the position of State Audits of the three countries in the region and creating a suitable playground for them to learn experience to join larger multilateral forums.