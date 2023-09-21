Politics NA Chairman attends opening ceremony of photo exhibition on Vietnam-Bangladesh ties National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue joined a ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off a photo exhibition on the five-decade long Vietnam-Bangladesh diplomatic relations in Dhaka on September 21, as part of his official visit to the South Asian nation.

Politics Competency evaluation programme for prospective UN peacekeepers concludes in Hanoi The Competency Evaluation Programme for Prospective United Nations Peacekeepers (CEPPP), an activity under the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) Experts’ Working Group on Peacekeeping Operations (PKO-EWG) Cycle 4, wrapped off in Hanoi on September 21.

Politics Commission metes out disciplinary measures against former officials in Quang Ninh The Party Central Committee Inspection Commission has given a warning to the Party Affairs Committee of the Quang Ninh provincial People's Committee in the 2011-2016 and 2016-2021 tenures and several officials and former officials of the province as a disciplinary measure, at its 32nd meeting in Hanoi.

Politics VFF Central Committee, Lao NA’s Ethnic Affairs Committee promote cooperation A visiting delegation from the Lao National Assembly (NA)’s Ethnic Affairs Committee headed by its Chairman Khamchanh Sotapaserth had a working session with the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee in Hanoi on September 21.