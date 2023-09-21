State Auditor General holds working session with President of Italian Court of Audit
Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) Ngo Van Tuan held a working session with President of the Italian Court of Audit Paulo Carlino in Rome, Italy on September 21.
Rome (VNA) – Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) Ngo Van Tuan held a working session with President of the Italian Court of Audit Paulo Carlino in Rome, Italy on September 21.
Tuan wished to promote cooperation between the two agencies in the future through the facilitation of delegation exchanges at all levels, the sharing of professional experience, training activities, and exchange of documents and audit standards.
He hoped that SAV could learn from invaluable experience of the Italian Court of Audit, particularly in four areas of its strength, including environmental auditing, assessment of public policies, pre-audit of government policy agendas before implementation, and the application of information technology and digital transformation in auditing activities.
The Vietnamese official suggested expanding exchanges between high-level and technical-level delegations. He wished that the Italian Court of Audit would send experts to training courses for SAV in Vietnam, and invite SAV staff members to its auditing courses and programmes.
Carlino affirmed that the Italian Court of Audit is ready to share expertise with the SAV in areas of its strength. He also expressed the commitment to enhancing substantial cooperation between the two sides, suggesting that bilateral cooperation be formalised in official documents. He assigned the International Cooperation Bureau of the Italian Court of Audit to coordinate discussions on possibilities for collaboration with the SAV, toward signing a Memorandum of Understanding in the future.
Both sides shared experience in environmental audits with a focus on achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Topics included choosing audit themes, the timing of audits, digitalisation efforts, and improving data sources. They also discussed pre-audit activities to serve the making of decisions by the legislature and the government.
On the occasion, Tuan invited Carlino to visit the SAV, especially in 2024 when SAV celebrates its 30th founding anniversary./.