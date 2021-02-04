Business Remittances to HCM City hit 6.1 billion USD in 2020 Remittances to Ho Chi Minh City still rose by 12 percent year-on-year to 6.1 billion USD in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the State Bank of Vietnam’s Branch in HCM City.

Business Tan Son Nhat airport adds more night flights during Tet The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) on February 3 said that it will add more flights at night at Tan Son Nhat International Airport to respond to the spike in travel demand during the Lunar New Year holiday season, which falls in mid-February.

Business Exchange rate revised down 1 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,144 VND per USD on February 4, down 1 VND from the previous day.

Business January’s industrial production index rises by 22.2 percent The index of industrial production in January is estimated to enjoy a year-on-year rise of 22.2 percent, according to the General Statistics Office.