State budget collection estimated at 134 trillion VND in January
State budget collection was estimated to top 134 trillion VND (nearly 5.83 billion USD) in January (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – State budget collection was estimated to top 134 trillion VND (nearly 5.83 billion USD) in January, equivalent to 81.2 percent of the figure in the same period last year, according to the General Department of Taxation.
Collection from crude oil reached 2.45 trillion VND, or 8.9 percent of the estimate, while the remainder came from domestic revenue, equivalent to 83.5 percent of the amount in the same period last year.
Collection from house and land rentals, charges and fees contributed 14.1 trillion VND, accounting for 10.2 percent in the domestic segment and equivalent to 95.4 percent of the number in January 2020.
Budget balance of the State Bank of Vietnam stood at 104.85 trillion VND in the month, hitting 11.9 percent of the estimate and 84.7 percent of the figure in the same period last year.
More than 1.48 quadrillion VND was collected for the State budget in 2020, equivalent to 98 percent of the target, according to the Ministry of Finance./.