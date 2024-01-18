Politics Politics academy seeks cooperation with Dutch training, research institutions The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) wishes to cooperate with leading educational and training institutions or policy consulting research institutes of the Netherlands on leadership science, governance and public policy in the coming time, Director of HCMA Nguyen Xuan Thang told Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Kees van Baar during a reception in Hanoi on January 18.

Politics PM’s visit to bolster Vietnam - Hungary comprehensive partnership: Ambassador Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Hungary from January 18 to 20 will create breakthroughs and impetus for the comprehensive partnership between the two countries, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the European nation Nguyen Thi Bich Thao.

Politics CPV chief congratulates new chairwoman of Japanese Communist Party General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on January 18 sent congratulations to Tamura Tomoko on her election as Chairwoman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) Central Committee for the 29th tenure.

Politics PM’s Romania visit to open up new chapter for bilateral ties: Romanian Ambassador The official visit to Romania by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is expected to open up a new, substantive and intensive chapter for the long-standing diplomatic ties between the two countries, Romanian Ambassador to Vietnam Cristina Romila has said.