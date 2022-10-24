State leader commends emulation exemplars from Vinh Long province
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc presents the portrait of late President Ho Chi Minh to role models in patriotic emulation movements, socio-economic development and defence - security safeguarding from Vinh Long province (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with 108 role models in patriotic emulation movements, socio-economic development, and defence - security safeguarding from southern Vinh Long province in Hanoi on October 24.
Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Bui Van Nghiem reported on local efforts to boost post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and development, facilitate production and business activities, care for public health, ensure social security and order, maintain defence and security, and consolidate solidarity. He also highlighted achievements in the Party and political system building, as well as the corruption combat.
Applauding efforts in all fields by the Party organisation, administration, and people of Vinh Long, President Phuc praised the 108 role models who have made substantial contributions to the province.
To improve patriotic emulation activities in the time ahead, he asked Vinh Long to press on with emulation and rewarding in a creative manner while organising many widespread emulation movements so that its officials, civil servants, public employees, and entire political system can join hands and take the lead in those campaigns.
He suggested one cost-saving measure that can create good momentum is to properly hold emulation movements at many levels and in many sectors.
The State leader expressed his hope that the exemplars present at the meeting will become momentum for local emulation movements, and that those drives in Vinh Long will develop more strongly and obtain new successes./.