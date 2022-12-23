President receives Indonesia - Vietnam Friendship Association President in Jakarta
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Budiarsa Sastrawinata, President of the Indonesia - Vietnam Friendship Association, on December 23, within the framework of his State visit to Indonesia.
President Phuc appreciated contributions by the association, including Sastrawinata personally who is also Managing Director of Ciputra Group, to promoting the two countries’ friendship.
He said that in his successful talks with President Joko Widodo, the two sides affirmed that strengthening cultural cooperation, and exchanges of people, localities and businesses have always been an important foundation of the bilateral strategic partnership.
Vietnam welcomes and will create favourable conditions for Indonesian businesses to invest in Vietnam, and wishes to see more Indonesian enterprises pouring capital into the country with attention paid to environmental protection and sustainable development, in accordance with the law, on the basis of mutual benefits, added Phuc.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc poses for a photo with the delegation of the Indonesia - Vietnam Friendship Association. (Photo: VNA)Budiarsa Sastrawinata said he hopes Vietnam’s agencies will maintain support for his association’s operations, and assist Indonesian firms in developing production and business activities in the country.
He proposed the two countries’ agencies back sustainable development initiatives and joint projects between universities, contributing to improving the quality of human resources; support the organisation of Indonesian art exhibitions in Vietnam; and promote people-to-people exchanges.
Towards the 10th anniversary of the bilateral Strategic Partnership in 2023, President Phuc suggested the association continue to work closely with the Vietnam - Indonesia Friendship Association, the Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia as well as the Embassy of Vietnam in Indonesia to actively promote economic connectivity, encourage Indonesian businesses to expand investment and business in Vietnam.
He also asked the association to support the establishment of more twinning relations between the two countries’ localities to contribute to expanding people-to-people exchanges, and economic, trade, investment and tourism cooperation./.