State leader visits model new-style rural commune in Nam Dinh province
President Vo Van Thuong speaks at a meeting during his visit to Xuan Kien commune of Xuan Truong district, Nam Dinh province on May 19. (Photo: VNA)Nam Dinh (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong visited the model new-style rural commune of Xuan Kien in Xuan Truong district, the northern province of Nam Dinh, on May 19 on the occasion of 60 years since then President Ho Chi Minh visited Nam Dinh.
To become a model new-style rural area, Xuan Kien has mobilised resources from the public, supported hi-tech agriculture, and facilitated the development of businesses and cooperatives in agricultural production services to boost farm produce sales. It has stepped up the “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) programme, industrial production, the craft industry, trade, and services. The commune has also paid attention to cultural activities.
As a result, local residents have enjoyed improved living conditions. Per capita income has reached over 90 million VND (3,800 USD) each year while there are no poor households at present. Local infrastructure has also been upgraded, authorities reported.
Speaking highly of local achievements in socio-economic development and new-style rural area building, President Thuong stressed that developing agriculture and rural areas and caring for rural residents is a major policy of the Party and State.
He highlighted the significant accomplishments in building new-style rural areas over the past years, which have given a facelift to those areas and unceasingly improved local residents’ life quality.
The State leader asked the administrations of Nam Dinh province, Xuan Truong district, and Xuan Kien commune to maintain efforts to obtain better results in this regard, requesting more attention to environmental issues since Xuan Kien has a large number of households involved in the craft industry.
He also took this occasion to call on locals to enhance mutual assistance and promote the solidarity between secular and religious people.
The national target programme on building new-style rural areas was initiated by the Government in 2010 with a view to fostering the development of rural areas across the country.
Also on May 19, President Thuong visited the new route of Nam Dinh - Lac Quan - Coastal road, which is a particularly important infrastructure project of Nam Dinh. The 24.7km route, with its work started in December 2022, has a total investment of nearly 6 trillion VND and traverses five districts of the province.
He also visited the hall of tradition of Vietnam’s textile - garment sector in Nam Dinh city and paid tribute to late Party General Secretary Truong Chinh at a monument in Xuan Truong district./.