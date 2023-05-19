Society OVs remember President Ho Chi Minh on birth anniversary The Hongyan Revolutionary Memorial Hall in China’s southwestern city of Chongqing has become a popular destination for tourists seeking to learn about revolutionary activities of communist leaders such as Mao Zedong, Zhou Enlai of China, and especially President Ho Chi Minh, and holds a special significance for Vietnamese people residing in China.

Society ﻿NA Chairman meets former leaders of Ca Mau province National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met former leaders of the southernmost province of Ca Mau in Hanoi on May 19.

Society Vietnam, Wales beef up cooperation in education sector The Vietnam-Wales education cooperation workshop took place in Cardiff, Wales, gathering representatives of the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training (MoET), the Global Wales programme, the British Council, eight universities from Wales, and 30 from Vietnam.

Society Hanoi strives to complete new-style rural building by 2025 Hanoi has set a target to complete new-style rural building by 2025 in a sustainable and effective manner, heard a recent conference held by the municipal Party Committee.