Politics Vietnamese State leader meets with Lao Vice Presidents Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 10 had meetings with Lao Vice Presidents Pany Yathotu and Bounthong Chithmany as part of his ongoing official friendship visit to the neighbouring country.

Politics PM’s remarks at UNSC high-level open debate on enhancing maritime security Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivered the remarks at the UNSC High-level Open Debate on “Enhancing Maritime Security – A Case for International Cooperation” which was held virtually on August 9.

Politics Vietnam, Laos seek to beef up trade, industry and justice ties Vietnamese officials met in Vientiane on August 9 with their Lao counterparts to discuss ways to step up bilateral cooperation in industry, trade and justice as they were accompanying President Nguyen Xuan Phuc in his ongoing official visit to Laos.

Politics Vietnamese, Algerian parties bolster relationship Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh visited and had a working session on August 9 with Secretary General of Algeria’s National Liberation Front (FLN) Abou El Fadl Baadji, who affirmed his priority is given to enhancing the relationship between FLN and the Communist Party of Vietnam.