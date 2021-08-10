State President delivers speech at Lao National Assembly
Earlier on the same day, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivered an important speech at the first session of the 9th National Assembly of Laos, becoming the first foreign leader to do so at the new NA Building of Laos.
The Vietnamese leader underscored that political relations will continue to become a key pillar in the overall special ties between Vietnam and Laos, in which, the cooperation between the two legislative bodies plays a significant role.
Expressing his thanks to Phuc, Chairman of the Lao NA Saysomphone Phomvihane affirmed that the two legislatures will exert every effort together to make contributions to the development of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam.
Also on August 10, President Phuc, General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and NA Chairman Saysomphone attended the inauguration and hand-over ceremony of the Lao NA Building, a gift presented by the Vietnamese Party, State and people to their Lao counterparts.
The building was finished after nearly 38 months of construction. Covering a total area of 23,400sq.m, the new building is built on the foundation of the old one at Thatluang Square in downtown Vientiane. It has one basement and five storeys.
On the occasion, President Phuc presented first- and second-class Labour Orders to a number of incumbent and former leaders of the Lao NA who made outstanding contributions to the direction of the building’s construction.
The top Lao leader also handed over a first-class Freedom Order to the Ministry of Construction of Vietnam, and two second-class Freedom Orders to the Project Management Board under the Ministry of Construction and Army Corps 11 under the Ministry of National Defence of Vietnam./.