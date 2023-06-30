The statue of President Ho Chi Minh in St. Petersburg city. (Photo: VNA)

– A ceremony was held in St. Petersburg city, Russia, on June 30 to inaugurate the statue of President Ho Chi Minh.



The 3m tall bronze statue of President Ho Chi Minh is placed on a 1.5m high pedestal. The President is shown as sitting solemnly, with his right hand holding a book - a posture described by the designers as "dynamic in stillness," symbolising his profound ideological insights during his journey to Russia.



Speaking at the event, Governor of St. Petersburg Alesander Beglov said the inauguration of the statue of the late Vietnamese President in the city is a gesture of profound respect and remembrance for one of the greatest figures in history, a bright example of patriotism and national heroism.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi said that the statue will serve as a new symbol of friendship between the two countries and will become a prominent destination for Vietnamese guests, Russian and international friends.



Earlier, Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen visited and cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Ho Chi Minh Museum at High School No. 488, near the Ho Chi Minh statue./.