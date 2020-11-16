Metal roofs are blown away in Quang Tri (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Storm Vamco, the 13th storm to enter the East Sea this year, caused 18 people in the central region to suffer from injury as of 5pm on November 15, according to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Of the injured, eight were in Quang Binh, seven in Quang Tri province and three in Quang Nam.

In addition, five houses collapsed and the roofs of more than 1,500 houses were blown away.

The storm made landfall in the central region on November 15 morning, and weakened into a tropical depression after hitting Thua Thien-Hue province.

Ministries, sectors and localities were asked to continue keeping a close watch, and stand ready to respond to natural disasters, especially flooding and landslides.

Cities and provinces hit by the tropical depression must ensure safety of reservoirs and sea dykes.

Recently, floods and landslides have seriously impacted millions of people, inundated and damaged nearly 300,000 houses in the central region./.