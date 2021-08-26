Politics Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos bolster audit cooperation State Auditor General of Vietnam Tran Sy Thanh attended the 9th Tripartite Meeting between the Supreme Audit Institutions of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam with the theme of auditing budget collecting via IT system held via videoconference on August 26.

Politics Webinar seeks to improve operation efficiency of NA organs A webinar was jointly held on August 26 by the National Assembly Office and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to share experience in improving the operation efficiency of NA organs.

Politics President chairs 13th meeting of Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform The Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform convened its 13th meeting on August 26 under the chair of Politburo member, President and head of the committee Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Politics White House highlights enhancement of US-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership The White House on August 25 issued a statement highlighting the enhancement of the US-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership, affirming that US Vice President Kamala Harris’s visit to Vietnam signifies the US’s deep commitment not only to the region, but also to the US-Vietnam relationship.