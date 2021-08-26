Strategy for building rule-of-law socialist State debated
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The steering committee for building projects under the scheme to develop a strategy for building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist State till 2030 with orientations to 2045 convened its first meeting in Hanoi on August 26.
In his remarks, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the 13th National Party Congress continued to emphasise to the central task of reforming the political system that is consolidating the rule-of-law socialist State of the people, by the people and for the people.
Therefore, it is necessary to study and issue the strategy, he said, adding that the strategy covers the legal, administrative and judicial building.
A decision on the establishment of the 27-member steering committee was announced on this occasion. The participants also discussed working regulations of the committee.
Hue urged the Standing Board of the NA’s Committee for Legal Affairs to coordinate with relevant agencies to collect opinions raised by the committee members, focusing on the working regulations, task assignment and requirements for each project.
Following the meeting, the committee members should quickly implement the assigned tasks, and concerned sides need to ensure the progress and quality of the work, he said./.