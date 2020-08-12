National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (standing) agrees with the proposal of upgrading the audit profession training school into the audit academy. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Lawmakers agreed to promulgate a strategy for the development of State Audit from 2021 to 2030 at the 47th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee, which wrapped up in Hanoi on August 12.

Closing the session, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said after three days of working, the committee completed the working agenda as scheduled.



State Auditor General Ho Duc Phoc highlighted the agency’s mission of making contributions to the development of a stable, sustainable and transparent national financial system, improving the efficiency of utilising national resources, and preventing corruption and wastefulness.

NA Chairwoman Ngan agreed with the proposal of upgrading the audit profession training school into the audit academy. However, this must be carried out as regulated and receive support from relevant agencies such as the Ministry of Education and Training.

The same day, the NA Standing Committee gave opinions on a report on the three-year implementation of Resolution 42/2017/QH14 piloting the handling of bad debt of credit institutions./.