Travel Vietnam seeks to boost rural tourism Vietnamese tourism has been thriving in rural areas, and efforts are being made to encourage this industry to grow sustainably.

Travel Optimising culinary culture helps boost Hanoi’s tourism Possessing time-honoured and diverse culinary quintessence, Hanoi is advised to pay greater attention to enhancing the value of local culinary culture, turning it into a tourism product to attract more visitors.

Travel Two luxury cruise liners bring nearly 3,400 European, US tourists to Ha Long The Ha Long International Cruise Port is welcoming two luxury cruise liners with nearly 3,400 European and US tourists aboard on November 13-14 , reported the Tourism Department of Quang Ninh province in norther Vietnam.