The stunting rate among children aged under five in Vietnam is falling from 29.3% in 2010 to under 18.9% in 2022. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The rates of stunting and underweight among children aged under five in ethnic groups in Vietnam remain at 31.4% and 21% respectively, according to the National Institute of Nutrition.

Speaking at a conference held on December 26 to call for investment and cooperation for national nutrition strategy in the 2024-2030 period with a vision towards 2045, deputy director of the institute Truong Tuyet Mai said that the stunting rate among children aged under five in Vietnam was falling from 29.3% in 2010 to under 18.9% in 2022. Meanwhile, that among school children aged from 5-19 remained at 14.8%.

Vietnam still faces difficulties and challenges, as the rate of malnutrition and stunting in children under 5 varies widely between regions, she said.

Moreover, the rate of overweight and obesity in children increased from 8.5% in 2010 to 19% in 2020.

The rate of overweight and obesity among adults was 19% by 2020.

Micronutrient deficiency, especially zinc deficiency and anaemia, among pregnant women, children under 5 and women of childbearing age remains high.

Participants said to implement the national strategy on nutrition, it’s necessary to mobilise resources from agencies, organisations, communities, and people.

Nutrition-related regulations are suggested to be part of the disease prevention law, and relevant health problems should be covered by health insurance./.