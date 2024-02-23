Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 23 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Parliamentary Assembly of Francophonie step up cooperation Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), had a working session with President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF) Francis Drouin at the UN headquarters on February 22.

Politics Economic diplomacy should become a strong driving force: Minister Consolidating traditional growth engines while optimising new ones is among the key tasks set out by Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son at a conference on the 2024 economic diplomacy in Hanoi on February 22.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 23 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.