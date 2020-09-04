Politics More greetings flow in on 75th National Day Leaders of various countries continue to send greetings to Vietnam on the 75th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945-2020).

Politics Vietnam backs comprehensive peace process in Afghanistan Vietnam affirmed its support for a comprehensive peace process led by Afghans during the UN Security Council (UNSC)’s virtual meeting on September 3 on the situation in Afghanistan and the operation of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).