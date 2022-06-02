Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The electricity supply will basically be guaranteed in 2022 without a risk of power shortage, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has said.



A recent report of the ministry said the power production and import in the January – May period reached an estimated 108.7 billion kWh, up 4 percent year-on-year, and 109 million kWh less than the yearly plan.



According to the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN), the production and import will reach 166.6 billion kWh in the remaining months of the year, bringing the total in the whole year to 275.4 billion kWh, up 7.9 percent compared to 2021.



The ministry has requested hydropower plants to store water in reservoirs to prepare for generation in the dry season of 2022, and coal suppliers and investors of thermal power plants to have solutions in order to ensure enough fuel in the context of high fuel price due to the influence of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



Relevant units have been urged to speed up the progress of the transmission line works, especially 500 kV and 220 kV transmission ones.



In April and May, businesses put the 500 kV Vung Ang - Quang Trach - Doc Soi transmission line and the 220kV Thanh Hoa - Nghi Son - Quynh Luu transmission line into operation./.