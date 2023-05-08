ASEAN Vietnam actively contributes to ASEAN's economic priorities: ASEAN-BAC leader Vietnam has made positive contributions to materialising economic priorities of ASEAN in 2023, Chairman of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council 2023 (ASEAN-BAC) Arsjad Rasjid said in a recent media interview ahead of the 42nd ASEAN Summit slated for May 9-11 in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.

ASEAN Indonesia deploys over 12,000 soldiers, police officers for 42nd ASEAN Summit The Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) and the National Police (Polri) held a security exercise on May 6 for the 42nd ASEAN Summit which will take place from May 9-11 in the town of Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara province.

ASEAN Indonesia seeks to make ASEAN growth centre Indonesian President Joko Widodo has affirmed that Indonesia is keen to encourage all ASEAN countries to unite in terms of production power so that the Southeast Asian region can become the world's growth centre.

World Cambodia all set for SEA Games 32 opening ceremony Cambodia will welcome thousands of athletes from across the region coming to participate to the 32nd SEA Games at Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh on May 5, the first time the country plays host.