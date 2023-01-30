Society PM examines Mai Son - National Highway 45 project Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 28 inspected the Mai Son (Ninh Binh province)-National Highway 45 project, a section of the North-South Expressway.

Resolution aims for sustainable development of labour market The Government has issued a resolution on boosting the flexible, effective, sustainable and integrated development of the labour market, aiming to speed up socio-economic recovery.

Nearly 19,500 surgeries performed during seven-day Tet holiday Hospitals across Vietnam conducted 19,435 surgeries during the seven-day Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, up 11.4% from the same period last year, reported the Health Ministry's Department of Medical Service Administration.

HCM City to pilot issuance of electronic civil status records Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Justice has proposed the Ministry of Justice pilot the issuance of electronic civil status records instead of a paper version as part of efforts to enhance satisfaction with civil status registration.