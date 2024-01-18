Vegetables, rice and coffee generated a record export revenue exceeding 14 billion USD last year. With a steady influx of orders, they are poised to earn an estimated 17-17.5 billion USD this year.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Vietnam can potentially export over 8 million tonnes of rice while still ensuring food security this year. Amid global uncertainties in rice supply, the Vietnamese grain prices are expected to benefit, leading to a boost in export revenue.

The overall prosperity in the export of various agricultural products is also anticipated to continue thanks to improving production, processing, and supply.

Though the Vietnamese farm produce are available in 190 countries, their shares remain relatively modest in major markets, particularly in China, constituting only 5% of its total agricultural import volume./.

