Suriname officials hail Vietnam’s outstanding development
Ministers of Suriname have commended Vietnam’s outstanding development while receiving Ambassador Pham Thi Kim Hoa, who came to bid farewell at the end of her tenure.
Ambassador Pham Thi Kim Hoa and Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business, and International Cooperation Albert Ramdin. (Photo: baoquote.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Ministers of Suriname have commended Vietnam’s outstanding development while receiving Ambassador Pham Thi Kim Hoa, who came to bid farewell at the end of her tenure.
As part of her stay in Suriname from July 11-15, the Vietnamese ambassador to Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Guyana and Suriname met with Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business, and International Cooperation Albert Ramdin, who highlighted the close ties between the two countries, and lauded Vietnam for its achievements as well as its role in the international community.
Suriname will always support Vietnam at international forums, while promoting all-level delegation exchanges with the country in the time ahead, he said.
Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Permanand Sewdien hailed Vietnam’s development achievements, especially in the export of tea, coffee, pepper and rice.
Ambassador Pham Thi Kim Hoa and Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Permanand Sewdien. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)Suriname wishes to learn from Vietnam’s experience in farming and fishery, step up delegation exchanges, and launch cooperation projects in agriculture, he said.
Minister of Economic Affairs, Entrepreneurship and Technological Innovation Rishma KuldipSingh expressed her hope for cooperation mechanisms, particularly in agriculture, saying the Suriname always calls on foreign communities, including Vietnamese, to invest in the country.
For her part, Hoa affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to the friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Latin American nations, including Suriname. Therefore, it is necessary to maintain coordination and mutual support, especially in post COVID-19 economic recovery, she said.
The diplomat suggested the two sides roll out such mechanisms as political consultation, and sign an agreement on sending Vietnamese workers in the fields of construction and fishery to Suriname.
On this occasion, representatives of the Vietnamese community in Suriname had a dialogue with Minister Sewdien and other high-ranking government officials to learn about the host country’s legal procedures and investment policies.
Participants at the dialogue in a group photo. (Photo: VNA)Trade between the two countries now stands at only 20 million USD, and ample room remains for the bilateral cooperation./.