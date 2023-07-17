Politics Vietnam, Venezuela further promote cooperation among localities A delegation from the Vietnam Embassy in Venezuela led by Ambassador Vu Trung My paid a working visit to Lara state, one of the localities with the highest economic growth in Venezuela.

Politics Top legislator hails Quang Tri province for economic achievements National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue lauded the political resolve and efforts by the central province of Quang Tri, one of the fiercest battlefields during the war, in economic recovery and development, while addressing the 18th session of the 8th provincial People’s Council on July 17.

Politics NA Chairman pays tribute to martyrs in Quang Tri National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on July 16 offered incense and flowers at martyrs’ cemeteries in the central province of Quang Tri, on the occasion of the 76th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947- 2023).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 17 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.