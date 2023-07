Ambassador Pham Thi Kim Hoa and Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business, and International Cooperation Albert Ramdin. (Photo: baoquote.vn)

Ministers of Suriname have commended Vietnam’s outstanding development while receiving Ambassador Pham Thi Kim Hoa, who came to bid farewell at the end of her tenure.As part of her stay in Suriname from July 11-15, the Vietnamese ambassador to Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Guyana and Suriname met with Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business, and International Cooperation Albert Ramdin, who highlighted the close ties between the two countries, and lauded Vietnam for its achievements as well as its role in the international community.Suriname will always support Vietnam at international forums, while promoting all-level delegation exchanges with the country in the time ahead, he said.