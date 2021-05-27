Swedish Ambassador enjoys cycling to work on Made-in-Vietnam bicycle
Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam Ann Mawe poses for a photo with her bicycle (Photo courtesy of the Ambassador's Facebook)Hanoi (VNA) - Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam Ann Mawe recently expressed her delight at cycling from home to work a few times each week on her Made-in-Vietnam Thong Nhat bicycle, the Tuoi tre (Youth) newspaper has reported.
In a Facebook post on May 25, the ambassador wrote that, for her, cycling has always been an environmentally-friendly means of transport.
“It’s inspiring to pass through the vibrant street life and enjoy the beautiful landmarks of Hanoi a few times each week,” she added.
Made-in-Vietnam Thong Nhat bicycle of the Swedish Ambassador (Photo courtesy of the Ambassador's Facebook)She and members from the cycling club of ambassadors often cycle around Ho Tay (West Lake) on the weekend, she said, adding that they then enjoy fresh coconut juice or coffee following the trip.
Mawe previously described her journey to work in Hanoi with colleagues at home in an article published in the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ magazine last year, in which she noted that the most beautiful bicycle trip in Hanoi is the one around Ho Tay, the largest lake in the capital.
She has been Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam since September 2019./.