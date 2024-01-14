At the signing ceremony for Vietnam-WEF MoU for 2023-2026 (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Bern (VNA) – Swiss experts are optimistic about the success of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s upcoming working trip to attend the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF-54) in Davos, Switzerland from January 16, saying that it is an opportunity for Vietnam to assert its contributions and role at multilateral forums.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in Bern, former Deputy Prime Minister of Germany and first Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Switzerland Philipp Rösler said Vietnam has made significant contributions to multilateral forums in recent years.

He saw PM Chinh leading a high-level delegation, including numerous business representatives, to the WEF annual meeting in Davos, as a significant milestone.



Their engagements will be another triumph in Vietnam's series of notable diplomatic events, showcasing the country's strength in future-oriented economic plans, with a strong focus on sustainable growth and digitalisation across all sectors, from food and agriculture to manufacturing, services and digital solutions, he said.



Ivo Sieber, former Swiss Ambassador to Vietnam, expressed high expectations for the Vietnamese leader’s trip, saying that he will not only attend sessions but sideline meetings also.



He noted that over the 50 years since the establishment of formal relations, Vietnam and Switzerland have collaborated on various joint development projects and shared similarities. He cited Vietnam is a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 term, while Switzerland held the presidency of this body last year.



Talking with the VNA at the launch of the Vietnam-Switzerland Economic Forum in Zurich city, former member of the Swiss People's Party and the current Editor-in-Chief of the Swiss weekly Die Weltwoche Roger Köppel suggested that Vietnam should take advantage of platforms like the Davos meeting to showcase its achievements in recent years to the world.

For him, Vietnam is a model of cooperation and maintained balance, he said.

Meanwhile, Ewald Beivi, an official responsible for relations and business development at the University of Zurich, believed that the WEF meeting in Davos presents a major opportunity for Vietnam to explore new ideas and stay abreast of emerging trends. Importantly, it is essential to go there to listen and connect, he added.



In Davos, PM Chinh is due to deliver speeches sharing Vietnam's visions at key sessions, including a WEF Country Strategic Dialogue on Vietnam, a policy dialogue of Vietnam and a discussion with some ASEAN countries on promoting the role of global cooperation in ASEAN./.