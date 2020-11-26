Swiss music box features Vietnam’s national anthem
“The Marching Song”, the national anthem of Vietnam composed by musician Van Cao, is featured on a music box by Reuge, a leading global manufacturer of traditional musical devices based in Switzerland.
Named “Reuge Vietnam Nation Anthem”, the Swiss traditional mechanical music box is being made as Vietnam celebrates the 75th anniversary of its National Day (1945-2020). (Photo: Reuge)
Named “Reuge Vietnam Nation Anthem”, the traditional mechanical music box is being made as Vietnam celebrates the 75th anniversary of its National Day (1945-2020).
Vietnam is one of a few countries whose national anthems are featured on Reuge musical boxes.
A representative from Reuge said that the music is initially designed with 32 notes of ‘The Marching Song’, but the manufacturer decided to increase this to 72 notes in order to fully deliver the song’s spirit.
It took the Swiss artisans up to eight months of testing and calibration on the music box for it to produce the best possible sound. All manufacturing steps were done manually.
The “Reuge Vietnam Nation Anthem” music box is worth up to 80 million VND (3,465 USD). Although it is not a limited edition, it is only made upon request and only 20 to 30 music boxes of this kind are produced by Reuge every year./.