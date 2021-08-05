Welcoming vice President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh spoked highly of Switzerland’s Official Development Assistance given to Vietnam over the past time, which totaled at 650 million USD.

Vice president Ignazio Cassis said the Swiss government has decided to sponsor Vietnam 500,000 COVID-19 quick test kits, 300,000 facemasks, and 30 oxygen ventilators worth around 5.26 million USD.

The two leaders agreed that there are still many space for economic cooperation between the two countries.

On the same day, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan hosted a reception for Swiss Vice President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

At the reception, the two sides discussed measures to help enterprises from the two countries expand cooperation in potential fields, such as finance-banking, pharmaceuticals, and digital economy, among others.

Xuan also expressed her sincere thanks for the support Switzerland has given to Vietnam in term of official development assistance as well as in the fight against Covid-19./.

