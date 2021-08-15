An earthquake in southwestern Haiti on August 14, 2021 leaving 304 dead, 1,800 others injured. (Photo: Getty Images/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 15 extended his sympathies to Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry over the losses of human lives and property due to the recent earthquake in the country.



The 7.2 earthquake shocked Haiti on August 14, leaving in 304 dead and 1,800 others injured. Its centre was about 12 kilometers northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud and 10 kilometers deep, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

There are reports of significant damage to homes, roads, and infrastructure./.