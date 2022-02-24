Politics US to intensify cooperation with Vietnam in realising COP26 commitment: envoy The United States wishes to cooperate with Vietnam in the fields of renewable energy and green economy, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said on February 24.

Politics ☕️ Afternoon briefing on February 24 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Training ships of Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force visit Da Nang Vessels Hatakaze and Inazuma of the training squadron of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force arrived at Tien Sa Port on February 24 morning, beginning a visit to the central city of Da Nang.

Politics President’s Singapore visit reflects importance of bilateral ties: expert President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s State visit to Singapore from February 24-26 shows the importance of Vietnam-Singapore relations in their foreign policies, an expert has said.