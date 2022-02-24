Sympathy offered to Brazil over huge loss caused by floods, landslides
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 24 sent a message of sympathy to his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro over the huge loss in human lives and assets caused by floods and landslide in Petrópolis city.
Rescuers are deployed at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rain in the ancient city of Petropolis, Southeast Brazil, February 18, 2022. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 24 sent a message of sympathy to his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro over the huge loss in human lives and assets caused by floods and landslide in Petrópolis city.
The number of people killed in landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rains in Petropolis, located in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, has risen to nearly 200, according to international media.
The same day, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son also extended his sympathy to his Brazilian counterpart Carlos Alberto Franco França./.