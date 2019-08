Fuel tanker explosion scene in Morogoro, Tanzania (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 15 sent his message of sympathy to his Tanzanian counterpart Majaliwa Kassim Majaliwa over the fuel tanker explosion in Morogoro on August 10.At least 88 people were killed and at least 55 others injured in the incident, which was said to be one of the largest disasters of its kind in Tanzania.-VNA