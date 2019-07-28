At the event (Source: hcmcpv.org.vn)

– Buddhist followers’ engagement in national sustainable development was highlighted at a symposium in Hanoi on July 28.In his opening remarks, Most Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu, Deputy General Secretary and Chief of the Office of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), said Buddhism has made significant contributions to national development.The religion has joined hands in morality and lifestyle education, environmental protection and social welfare, he pointed out.In a letter sent to the event, VBS Supreme Patriarch Thich Pho Tue recalled Buddhism’s companionship with the country during the past resistance wars against France and the US, as well as the present cause of national construction and defence.Scholars and researchers at the symposium touched upon such issues as Buddhism’s role and position, its participation in addressing social issues, and the promotion of Vietnamese Buddhism’s quintessence.Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Van Thanh pointed out threats to Vietnam’s sustainable development and non-traditional security risks, including religious extremism.Associate Prof. Dr. Hoang Thuc Lan from the Hanoi National University of Education said upholding moral and humanitarian values of religions in general and Buddhism in particular is necessary to deal with negative impact of the market economy like illegal trading, crime and the degradation in morality.-VNA