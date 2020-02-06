Synchronous solutions to cope with nCoV
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the prevention and control of the coronavirus must be regarded as the fight against an enemy. In photo: Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivers at the Government’s Standing Committee meeting on January 30 (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam speaks at the Government Standing Committee meeting on prevention and control of nCoV disease, Hanoi, February 4 (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, Head of the Steering Committee for prevention and control of the nCoV epidemic, inspects the epidemic prevention and control work in Quang Ninh province (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen checks the declaration of visitors on arrival through Huu Nghi International Border Gate, Lang Son province (Photo: VNA)
Measuring the temperature of people who enter Vietnam via Tra Linh Border Gate Economic Zone, Cao Bang province (Photo: VNA)
Free mask provision for passengers traveling by train at Da Nang station (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam News Agency employees wash hands with antibacterial water (Photo: VNA)
Students are equipped with masks when coming to Book Street in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
A health staff guides teachers in Hai Ba Trung District (Hanoi) through environmental sanitation to prevent acute respiratory disease caused by nCoV (Photo: VNA)
Border guards of Thuong Phuoc International Border Gate (Dong Thap) and Youth Union members give medical masks free of charge and support people with information about the disease (Photo: VNA)
Noi Bai International Airport (Hanoi) provides free of charge masks to passengers (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi Traffic Police give free masks to people in traffic (Photo: VNA)
Staff disinfect stair handrails’ surface at Tran Nhan Tong High School (Hanoi) (Photo: VNA)
Health staff spray Chloramin B disinfectant in classrooms at Viet Duc High School (Hanoi) (Photo: VNA)
28-year-old Chinese patient Li Zichao - one of the first two patients in Vietnam infected with coronavirus, is discharged from the hospital, after 13 days of treatment at Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, February 4 (Photo: VNA)
The Hanoi Capital High Command has carefully prepared adequate conditions, staying ready to isolate 950 Vietnamese returning from areas with nCoV-related acute respiratory disease (Photo: VNA)