Jeffrey Bishop, Interim Vietnam Country Manager, Takeda (L), and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tran Thi Thanh Huong, Director of the Bright Future Fund (R) at the signing ceremony for the partnership agreement between two organizations for the initiative to support blood cancer patients in 2023

Hanoi, (VNA) - Hematopoietic system cancer (a.k.a. blood cancer) is one of the most dangerous types of cancer with complicated developments. The patients can face a high risk of serious complications leading to death if the disease is not detected early and treated promptly.

A survey conducted in 2022 with blood cancer patients at Vietnam National Cancer Hospital, National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion, and Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City revealed that 48% of surveyed patients are in the age group of 21-40 years old (accounting for the highest patient rate), 10% of patients are under 20 years old and 16% of patients are over 40 years old. Many patients with blood cancer said they still suffer from a lack of information and knowledge about the disease. According to the survey findings, 86% of patients want more information and knowledge from experts and doctors via face-to-face and online sessions. In comparison, 60% want to gain more information through experience sharing and exchanging with other patients.

In order to provide official information for blood cancer patients across the country, as well as to build a bridge to connect and share experiences among patients, caregivers, and medical staff about this disease, Takeda Vietnam continues to partner with the Bright Future Fund through the club “Bright Future – Accompanying Patients with Hematopoietic Cancer.” This is Takeda Vietnam's second year providing this assistance.

Specifically, in 2022, with the sponsorship of Takeda Vietnam, which is a representative office of Takeda Pharmaceuticals (Asia Pacific) Pte. Ltd, the Bright Future Foundation carried out many activities to support patients, including building Zalo and Facebook groups to provide information and knowledge about blood cancer to the community. The groups provide a common space for hundreds of members to exchange information, share experiences, and ask questions related to the disease. In addition, regular on-site and virtual meetings are also opportunities for doctors to share issues that patients need to pay attention to, such as standard blood cancer treatment and nutrition. Establishing the “Blood Cancer” corner on the website www.nci.vn of the National Cancer Institute (under Vietnam National Cancer Hospital) has provided knowledge about pathology, nutrition, and formal mental health care for cancer patients. Furthermore, a photo contest called “I'm Happy to Live” was launched on Facebook Group to encourage blood cancer patients to express optimism and hope, inspiring the community to live positively.

Following the success of last year's activities, the “Bright Future – Accompanying Patients with Hematopoietic Cancer” club will organize recurring community events at key hospitals such as the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion, Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam National Cancer Hospital, and Vietnam National Children's Hospital in 2023 to continue support for blood cancer patients. These activities allow patients to get direct answers to their questions from doctors at the hospitals where they are receiving treatment.

Furthermore, the club is expected to organize a variety of activities for patients, such as music nights to support patients with difficult circumstances across the country.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tran Thi Thanh Huong, Director of the Bright Future Fund, highly appreciates Takeda's positive support that has enabled the fund to continue supporting cancer patients in Vietnam in general and blood cancer in particular. “Accompanying blood cancer patients will pave the way for a long-term partnership between the two sides in guiding and sharing knowledge to help patients easily monitor, detect early symptoms, and exchange information with healthcare professionals. From there, it will help alleviate some of the difficulties that patients are experiencing, such as declines in physical and mental health,” said Dr. Huong.

Ms. Mai Thanh Binh, Takeda Vietnam's Market Access Lead, said, “Takeda Vietnam is committed to partner with the Bright Future Fund in empowering patients with lymphoma through knowledge. We hope that the continuous collaborations will serve as a meaningful knowledge playground for blood cancer patients, where doctors can answer patients' questions and learn more about their needs. That leads to improve the treatment quality as well as quality of live for patients with blood cancer.”/.

VNA